Local Girl Scout troops give back to the community with giving challenge

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Girl Scout Troops in Raleigh County are participating in the winter giving challenge to give back to the community.

On Monday, the Cranberry Elementary Girl scout troop #51264 presented food to One Voice's "Food for Angels" program.



According to Melonie Terry, the Director of the Food for Angels project, this program helps supply food for children in need

"Our food for angels program addresses the food insufficiency and insecurity issues [of] children who live in high risk environments at home," said Terry.

Terry said they are thrilled to have this partnership with the girl scouts.

Angel Brandstetter, the troop leader and activities coordinator said these projects help them learn the value of community service.

"Well it teaches them one little thing makes a difference, you can do one thing for somebody that just spins and snowball effects and helps all kinds of people," said Brandstetter

The troop then nominated another troop in the community to take the giving challenge and donate to another non-profit in the community.



