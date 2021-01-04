Local woman recovers from COVID-19 after being in a vegetative state

TAZEWELL COUNTY- For some who survive COVID-19 infections, it can be a long fight, often teetering on the line between life and death.

In Tazewell County, one patient began her fight in October, actually walking that line between survival and succumbing to Coronavirus.

Mrs. Fay Shorts recovery, a recovery some workers at the Clinch Valley Medical Center call a miracle.

When Short came down with COVID-19 on October 26, 2020, her family didn't expect her to make it. She was admitted to the ICU at Clinch Valley and was placed on a ventilator.

Short had developed COVID pneumonia. The prognosis was grim. She was in vegetative state, unable to speak or eat, in fact, she couldn't perform any of the most basic activities of daily living.

"The COVID-19 sickness made her more than bedridden. She was almost lifeless. I have seen her and know she's a living miracle," Patricia Street, Registered Nurse.

Short says she doesn't remember anything about fighting for her life against the novel Coronavirus.

"I was in ICU. I didn't know anything. I was on a vent, for 14 days," Short said.

Short's medical team credits her spirit, outlook on life, and inner-strength, factors they say came together to help Short beat the odds.

"She's just been a miracle and probably one of the most motivated patients that I've had," Occupational Therapy Assistant, Kasey Duty said.

Short's story is inspirational for the front-line workers who helped care for her in the darkest hours of her fight against the disease, and the days of dedication on her road to recovery.

"We always hear about the deaths but we never hear about the good from it, and how's she's an overcomer, she's done great," Registered Nurse, Emilee Vandyke said.

"Anything this pandemic has taught me is that everyday we should be thankful that God's even us another day, because you never know," Registered Nurse, Katelyn McReynolds said.

Short's recovery is focused on physical therapy right now, includes balance, standing and walking. So far she's taken 50 steps, but she's made a giant leap towards recovery.

"She's just amazing. She's always cheerful. Always ready to work," Physical Therapist Assistant, James Richardson said.

"I'd like to say not giving up, keep fighting go forward. Because Mr. COVID doesn't have to win. Hopefully I'm shining the light to let people know that Jesus can make a change in your life. I can see things he's doing everyday, and I want to be a testimony for him," Short said.