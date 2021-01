RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Radford got past Hampton 79-66. Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam added 16 points each for the Highlanders. Ali also had eight assists. Russell Dean scored a career-high 22 points and had nine assists for the Pirates. Chris Shelton and Davion Warren each had 12 points.