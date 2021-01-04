Marshall won’t renew football coach Doc Holliday’s contract

Marshall says it is not renewing the contract of football coach Doc Holliday. Holliday was named Conference USA coach of the year this season. But the Thundering Herd lost their final three games of the season after starting 7-0 and moving up to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll. Holliday, 63, went 85-54 in 11 seasons, including 6-2 in bowl games. His six-year contract was set to expire on June 30. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert says a search committee led by athletic director Mike Hamrick is being formed to help identify candidates to replace Holliday.