Mexico’s point-man on coronavirus seen vacationing, maskless

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government official heading up efforts to deal with the pandemic has been spotted at a Pacific coast beach, apparently sitting at sea-side restaurant without a face mask on. Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell has repeatedly counselled Mexicans to stay at home and not to travel. He has also cast doubt on how whether face masks protect people from catching coronavirus. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem too worried about the revelation Monday, calling López-Gatell “a good public servant,” noting “a public servant has rights, too.” Mexico has nearly 1.45 million coronavirus cases and just over 127,000 deaths.