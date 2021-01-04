Ministry roiled by late founder’s sexual misconduct scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous sexual misconduct scandal involving the man who founded, in his own name, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries has placed the global Christian organization in a wrenching predicament. It faces calls from within its own ranks to change its name, pay reparations to any victims and oust some top leaders, including Zacharias family members. Zacharias founded the international ministry in 1984. A Sept. 29 article in the evangelical publication Christianity Today asserted that over a period of about five years, Zacharias sexually harassed three women who worked as massage therapists at day spas he co-owned in an Atlanta suburb.