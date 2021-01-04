Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 44, Union 28
Annandale 72, Fairfax 50
Chilhowie 63, Holston 59
Edison 55, Wakefield 53
Fluvanna 74, Orange County 68
Freedom (South Riding) 52, Woodgrove 35
Lake Braddock 91, West Potomac 56
Rock Ridge 72, Potomac Falls 52
Skyline 55, William Monroe 50
Stone Bridge 52, Riverside 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfax 45, Annandale 19
Honaker 61, Lebanon 25
Hopewell 44, Prince George 30
James Monroe 47, Skyline 42
Orange County 57, Fluvanna 52
William Monroe 47, Skyline 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/