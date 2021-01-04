Skip to Content

Monday's Scores

Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 44, Union 28

Annandale 72, Fairfax 50

Chilhowie 63, Holston 59

Edison 55, Wakefield 53

Fluvanna 74, Orange County 68

Freedom (South Riding) 52, Woodgrove 35

Lake Braddock 91, West Potomac 56

Rock Ridge 72, Potomac Falls 52

Skyline 55, William Monroe 50

Stone Bridge 52, Riverside 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfax 45, Annandale 19

Honaker 61, Lebanon 25

Hopewell 44, Prince George 30

James Monroe 47, Skyline 42

Orange County 57, Fluvanna 52

William Monroe 47, Skyline 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

