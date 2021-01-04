NCAA men’s basketball tournament to be held in Indiana

(WVVA) - The entirety of the 2021 men's basketball championship tournament will be held in Indiana, with most games being played in Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced on Monday that the tournament will be hosted by five in-state universities, as well as the Horizon League. Games will also be played in the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Pacers' and Fever's Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “With the direction of the Men’s Basketball Committee, we are making the most of the circumstances the global pandemic has presented. We’re fortunate to have neighbors and partners in Indianapolis and surrounding communities who not only love the game of basketball as much as anyone else in the country but have a storied history when it comes to staging major sporting events."

Selection Sunday remains scheduled for March 14, with Final Four Weekend slated for April 3-5.

