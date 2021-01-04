New Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney takes oath of office

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - For the first time in more than two decades, Raleigh County has a new prosecuting attorney.

Benjamin Hatfield took the oath of office on Monday, marking his first official day on the job at the prosecutor in Southern West Virginia most populous county.

Hatfield said his first goal is to get a better handle of the current case load on the circuit court docket.

He said he already has a plan to make it happen.

"[We'll start by] looking at how those cases are currently allocated, and reorganizing them in a more thoughtful structure, where individual prosecutors are handling very specific types of crimes that will make that process more fluid for them," said Hatfield.

Hatfield said the first 100 days of his time in the office are crucial. He added he is thankful for the community's support.