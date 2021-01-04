New River Community Technical College to add LPN to RN program

BEAVER W. VA. (WVVA) -A local college is unveiling a new program to help produce more frontline healthcare professionals.

New River Technical College is offering a program to make becoming a nurse easier with the creation of an LPN to RN program.

This means Licensed practical nurses can go back to school to become registered nurses.

The nursing shortage throughout the region was the inspiration for the program, as this is a problem that pre-dates the pandemic.

Bonny Copenhaver, the President of the college, said interest in these programs has increased over the last year as the pandemic has gotten more severe.

"If you look at health departments right now, and people who work in community health [and] public health, there is still a great need for well trained professionals in those areas to help get the vaccines out, to do testing, and those types of services that are much needed right now," said Copenhaver.

Copenhaver sait it will likely take a few years to meet the demand for nurses in the region, but this program is a step in the right direction to help alleviate that need.

The program is designed to help already licensed LPNs transition into becoming an RN easier.

The program meet three days a week, from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM and have online components, to make it easier for working nurses to attend.

Classes will begin January 25, at the Greenbrier County campus, but they hope to expand to the other campuses in the future.

Applications are now open for the program.