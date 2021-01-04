Princeton Community Hospital halts elective surgeries

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital is restricting surgeries to "emergency and medically necessary procedures," hospital officials announced Monday.

The decision is being attributed to the rising number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the facility. Hospital officials tell WVVA there are currently 51.

According to a statement posted to the Hospital's Facebook page, "medical necessity" will be determined by the operating doctor. Officials say elective procedures will continue when COVID-19 cases decrease in the community.

