Retired Bluefield police officer takes final ride home

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - "He was a great asset to the community. Everybody loved him. He could do everything. He wasn't just your cop. He was the 'Mr. Fix It.' He was a great supervisor, great all-around guy. Definitely one of a kind... just Vance, you know," Kevin Ross, Bluefield WV PD Detective, said.

Just Vance... two small words, but they pack a big punch. Retired Bluefield West Virginia Officer, Lt. James Vance, leaves behind a big legacy.

"It speaks volumes," Ross said. "Everybody there wanted to be on his shift. Everyone loved Lt. Vance."

And that love was evident as officer upon officer escorted Vance home to Mercer County for the final time... After losing his battle to COVID-19 at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

But his memory lives on...

"One time, I was waxing my car... We always played jokes on each other, sometime. And I was waxing my car, and he said, 'Oh, you got your car looking good, don't you?' I said, 'Yeah.' He threw an egg on my windshield. You know, stuff like that. He had a great sense of humor," Ross said. "Good fisherman too. He kind of showed me up a few times fishing."

Memories that will not soon be forgotten...

"Even after he retired, he still came back to the police department all of the time... He will definitely be missed here... He was definitely one of a kind," Ross said. "I mean, I could sit here and go on for days... I mean, everybody loved him."

The Bluefield Police Department is asking for continued prayers for Lt. Vance's wife and kids.