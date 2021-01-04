Trebek urges support for COVID-19 victims in 1 of last shows

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek recorded a special plea to viewers to support COVID-19 victims at the beginning of the last week of shows he taped before his death in November of pancreatic cancer. His message aired on Monday’s edition of the popular television game. Trebek’s final episode is scheduled to air on Friday, and it will be accompanied by a tribute. Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings is the first of a series of guest hosts that will fill in, starting next Monday. Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer 10 days after taping his final episodes, urged viewers to open their hearts to COVID-19 victims.