West Virginia governor defends his resort’s New Year’s party

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice brushed off criticism that the posh resort he owns did not follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines during a New Year’s Eve gala. A publicized video clip showed a tightly packed ballroom with many people not wearing masks. The Republican governor did not attend the event and has advocated strict mask-wearing during the pandemic. But video posted online of the billionaire businessman’s resort called into question whether Justice is enforcing pandemic restrictions that have curtailed other businesses. On Monday he called the criticism a “political hit” but said the situation could have been handled better.