All 55 counties in red or orange, record 46 deaths reported Tuesday

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - All 55 West Virginia counties are in the red or orange categories as West Virginia reports a new record-high number of COVID-19 deaths.

Red counties in our viewing area include Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and Greenbrier. McDowell County is in the orange category.

Another grim milestone was reached as a record 46 deaths were also reported Tuesday, including four people from Mercer County: a 76-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, and a 70-year-old man.

Health officials confirmed 1,276 new cases statewide, bringing the active case count to 27,316.

64,404 people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.