Brazilian city in Amazon declares virus state of emergency

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian city of Manaus in the heart of the Amazon has declared a 180-day state of emergency due to a surge of new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement. The decree enables the municipal government to temporarily contract personnel, services and material without public tenders. A separate decree suspends authorization for events and revokes those already granted, while a third establishes telecommuting for non-essential municipal employees through March. Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities slammed by the pandemic early last year, and this week people on social media once again complained of overcrowding in hospitals with patients awaiting treatment on stretchers in corridors.