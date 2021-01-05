Concord basketball proves perseverance during COVID-19 pandemic

(WVVA) - It has been more than 300 days since the Mountain Lions have taken the court for a game. Both the women's and men's squads will get that chance this week.

"We're ready to get started," women's head coach Kenny Osborne said via Zoom on Tuesday. "At times, I didn't know if we'd play or not."

"Once we got back on [December 28th], you could kind of see the end of the road," men's head coach Todd May said. "It was a lot of relief -- a lot of excitement."

In the last nine months there have been a lot of stress and doubt. There has been creativity too -- with home workouts and team meals.

The challenges, while many, have also reassured to May and Osborne the type of players they have in their program.

"That's the thing with young people -- they're very resilient and they just kind of rolled with the punches," May added. "It's not ideal, it wasn't perfect, it's not what they're used to, but I give them a lot of credit. They came back in shape -- everyone came back ready."

"Truthfully, they've done better than I have," Osborne admitted. 'They've adjusted very well -- anybody that knows me knows I want to know what I'm doing on February 16 at two o'clock in the afternoon … they've been extraordinary about the curveballs thrown at them."

Both Concord squads will open their seasons at Charleston on Thursday night.