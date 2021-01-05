COVID-19 brings new challenges for EMS services

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - One of the biggest changes for EMT's and paramedics is... trips that should take minutes now take hours.

"We've had to transport to various hospitals, such as WVU in Morgantown. We've taken patients to Frankfort, Kentucky... Pittsburgh," Stacey Hicks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad, said.

That's the new reality.

"Because there is a shortage of beds throughout the country, not only at Princeton Hospital, but throughout the state and country," Hicks said.

He said transporting COVID-19 patients those long distances means extra steps for his workers.

"They have to stay in full PPE... that means N-95 masks, Tyvek suits... so in some cases they've had to stay in that full protective gear for up to twelve hours, " Hicks said.

But transporting the patient hundreds of miles is just part of the new reality.

"On the trip back, as you can imagine, our truck... our ambulance is contaminated. We take cleaning supplies and stuff with us on our trip and clean when we get to the other end. But there's still other things like filters, that have to be changed."

Hicks said his EMT's and paramedics are witnesses to the grim reality of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, we have seen our death calls go up because people are afraid to go to the hospital. So for serious conditions, people need to call 911, and we'll come in and take care of them."

But through all the challenges COVID-19 is throwing at EMS workers, Hicks said it's all worth it for the chance to take care of the community.