Dutch govt criticized for its delayed start to vaccinations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has come under heavy criticism from lawmakers for its COVID-19 vaccination policy. The country is only scheduled to begin administering the first shots on Wednesday. That makes it the last of the European Union’s 27 nations to start vaccinations. Geert Wilders, leader of the largest Dutch opposition party, said Tuesday the Dutch strategy is “total chaos.” Late last month, the Netherlands watched from the sidelines as EU nations began vaccinations in what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called a “a touching moment of unity.” The Dutch health minister has conceded that the government didn’t move quickly enough to deliver vaccines to a nation that has seen more than 11,000 virus-related deaths.