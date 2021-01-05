EXPLAINER: Why the smallest state has a big virus challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island emerged as a surprising COVID-19 hot spot last month, briefly posting the highest rate of new cases in the country. The nation’s smallest state hasn’t experienced the number of deaths seen in more populous states. But experts say Rhode Island’s experience offers lessons for other states wrestling with the same factors that drove the spike in cases. Among them are high population density, an aging population and many nursing homes, poverty, and an economy that relies on low-wage workers who can’t work from home.