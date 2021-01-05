Family and friends gather to celebrate life of Lt. Vance

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Candles lit the night on Tuesday, as darkness blanketed Bluefield City Park. Family, friends and former co-workers gathered to remember retired Bluefield, West Virginia Police Lt. James Vance.

"The first thing you notice about Vance is the infectious smile he has," Patrolman R.V. Johnson Jr., said. "Every time he came into the police department, no matter if it was night shift or day shift, he always had something funny to say... crack a joke and smile at you."

Music and prayer filled the air.

"Vance was sort of like a father figure to a lot of younger guys at the police department. The years that I had with him, I learned so much," Johnson said.

There was no shortage of memories to share...

"I do have a funny one," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, we had gotten in a situation where a hazmat team had to be called in. All the officers that were involved had to actually get decontaminated on the side of the road. Of course, we had to take our uniforms off and go through that process. He wasn't very happy with me, considering I was the one who got us in that mess."

Johnson said Vance's impact on the Bluefield West Virginia Department will not soon be forgotten.

"His heart was in that police department, and when he left, it hurt us. But this hurts a lot more."

Lt. Vance's funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 6th, at 2 PM at the Brushfork Armory.