Fayette County non-profit helps local craftswoman persevere through several of life’s challenges

According to statistics and data from the White House, homelessness is an issue that effects a half a million people nightly.

Karen Leathers is one of those people--becoming part of the homeless population in 2014.

"I lost my housing and it was a slumlord condition, I can't go into details... But it was a slumlord condition and section eight refused to cover the rent."

Recently Leathers turned to homeless shelters but after seeing many inside not following COVID-19 protocols out of fear for her health she looked elsewhere.

"I went to the shelter and they had bedbugs there and people were not wearing masks, and two men approached me and I asked them to back up and they would not. So, I literally ran away from the shelter," said Leathers.

While being placed on an emergency housing wait list Leathers is currently living out of her vehicle.

"I am living in my car and have my staples such as my clothing, a few food items and such. Personal care items in the backseat, and I stretch out in the front seat with a sleeping bag and to leather coats to keep warm... and I do have a pillow," said Leathers.

Leathers refers to 2014 as her lowest of lows but she persevered and pulled herself up by her bootstraps receiving a visual arts degree from Concord University in 2017.

Art has been a part of Leathers' life for years.

"I started out with jewelry making actually, my father bought me a seed bead weaving kit, Native American bead weaving kit when I was around six years old, I believe it was."

She transformed her childhood hobby into her life's work, creating paintings, producing photography and even making music.

During her time at Concord she lived in Princeton, WV where her connection with the arts community grew through the Riff Raff Arts Collective.

After her years in Princeton, she left and found a new path of hope in Fayette County in the city of Mount Hope.

Through networking she landed a position as visual manager for the non-profit Harmony for Hope in 2018.

"Whether I get paid or not, I've been wanting to have an official position my whole life instead of this person that they gotta shuffle around in the system," said Leathers. "I was tired of being shuffled in the system."

Harmony for Hope's founder Carrie Kidd calls Leathers the perfection addition because the organization connects communities with music, art, and appalachian heritage.

"[Karen's] desire to just make everything look better, we came up with the title visual manager because she has really been able to express the creative side of Harmony for Hope to the community," said Kidd.

Leathers knows not everyone is extended the helping hand she has been given.

She has this message for those who may not understand:

"I would like for others to quit judging others because of their circumstances they're in, enough of that really please, because you don't know what they went through that got them into the situation that they're in. You don't know how they've been treated. You have no clue," said Leathers.