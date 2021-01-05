Flooding brings new woes to NYC church hard-hit by COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Saint Peter’s Lutheran church in New York City has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 60 members of the congregation dying from COVID-19. Now it has suffered a new trauma, sustaining severe flooding damage after the rupture of a major municipal water main. The senior pastor says muddy floodwaters caused significant damage to the sanctuary and to basement-level rooms, including a theater. The church places a major emphasis on music and has a popular Jazz Vespers program, and the pastor says the badly damaged items included treasured musical instruments and the archives of greats such as John Coltrane and Billy Strayhorn.