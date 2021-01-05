France launches service to make deadbeat parents pay

PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new government service empowered to take money directly from the bank accounts of parents who fail to pay child support. The measure is aimed at helping many families, the vast majority of whom are headed by single mothers, emerge from poverty. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced in a tweet unpaid child support as “an unbearable situation for hundreds of thousands of single parents.” French authorities estimate that between 30% and 40% of child support amounts are either not paid, only partially paid or paid too late _ placing at least 300,000 families in financial insecurity.