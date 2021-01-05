GEORGIA TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s long shadow not fading yet

ATLANTA (AP) — Ballots are still being counted in the Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and the scope of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. Tuesday’s vote offers the first clues about the direction of American politics after the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump. His campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the presidential election clearly succeeded with Republican voters in Georgia. But he also drove Democrats to the polls — their turnout was stronger in the early voting than it was in November.