How to prepare 2020 tax returns in the midst of COVID-19

It is the dawn of the tax season for 2020 tax returns. Last year, the deadline to file was moved from the traditional date of April 15th to July 15th because of the pandemic.

So far, there's no talk of a similar extension, but that could change. There will be challenges for many filers this year.

"There's going to be significantly more people that had unemployment insurance claims that need to be factored in and many people are going to have health insurance, or health expenses that are beyond the norm," Executive Director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, John O'Neal IV said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic dominated 2020 for most people, we asked were there any COVID-expenses that are tax-deductible.

"As it relates to individuals and their tax returns, the federal tax return does not have anything related as a specific COVID-expense. If you're looking for a line item that says: "OK what did you spend on COVID, it's not going to be there," O'Neal said.

"But if there was some unusual healthcare cost, those can be deducted. Everybody can either itemize based on their actual amount of their actually spending on healthcare cost, or they can take a standard deduction. For an individual the standard deduction is $12,400. So if they had healthcare expenses that went beyond that as a result of COVID then certainly those will be deductible," O'Neal said.

As the Coronavirus pandemic surge continues into the new year, O'Neal recommends avoiding meeting with professional tax representatives in-person.

For those who have concerns about transmission of COVID, and are concerned about going into the office, and concerned about being out and around people, most of this stuff can be done at home, if it's not too complex. If it's too complex wear your mask, wash your hands, go in and see your accountant and get it done," O'Neal said.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, W-2 forms should be mailed out to employees by no later than January 31st for forms derived from the previous calendar year.