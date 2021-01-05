Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the pace is “not good enough” as the virus continues to ravage the state. Only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated. About 454,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered — that’s just a quarter of the 1.3 million doses the state has received so far. The state’s death toll on Monday topped 26,500 and confirmed cases neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began. California’s hospitals are swamped with more than 22,000 COVID-19 patients.