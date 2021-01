HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis registered 19 points as James Madison defeated Florida Atlantic 79-70. Justin Amadi had 17 points for James Madison. Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse had 10 points. Jailyn Ingram had 20 points for the Owls. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Michael Forrest had 10 points.