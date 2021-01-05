Mr. Smith goes to Washington, takes another team to playoffs

Alex Smith becoming the starting quarterback turned Washington’s season around from 2-7 to NFC East champion. Smith is 5-1 as the starter. The 36-year-old’s five touchdowns and five interceptions since taking over the job don’t stand out. But his calming, veteran presence has been a key part of running the offense efficiently. Smith is just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to lead three different teams to the playoffs. His journey just to get back on the field has been an inspiration to teammates and coaches two years after breaking his right leg and needing 17 surgeries to repair it.