New Commissioner joins Raleigh County Commission; Tolliver to serve as president of commission again

RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Raleigh County has a new commissioner.

On Monday, Greg Duckworth began his new position on the Raleigh County Commission; and, on Tuesday, he experienced his first meeting.

Duckworth said he is excited to take on the job as the newest commissioner and decided to run for the seat when his daughters started looking for jobs in other areas.

He said bringing jobs into the county is one of his key goals for the position.



"I feel like I need to get my hands into projects to keep our kids home," said Duckworth. "I'd like to see our county grow and the opportunity to be here for our graduated to stay home."

Duckworth said he is excited about learning from current county commissioners such as Dave Tolliver, who was selected for a fourth term as president of the commission.

This position was voted on by the other two commissioners and Tolliver said he is thankful for their support.

"I don't make any major decisions unless I call Kay or Greg and get their approval so, I'm honored and appreciate the chance to serve again," said Tolliver.

Tolliver will have to be re-selected for that position next year, as those terms only last a year.

The commission president is in charge of running the meetings.