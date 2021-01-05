New River Community Technical College to offer in person registration days

BEAVER W. VA. (WVVA) - New River Community and Technical College is hosting Campus Connect events to make registration for spring semester easier.

This program provides students in-person registration opportunities instead of them registering by phone or online.

Michael Green, the Executive Director of Instructional Advancement at the college, said they decided to host these registration events in person to better serve the needs of their students, many of whom are non-traditional or fresh out of high school.

"We just find that a lot of our students enjoy and appreciate that face to face where we can walk them throughout the process," said Green. "So they can do everything from placement testing, to registering for classes depending on where they're at in the pipeline, we'll have someone there to meet their needs."

Green said social distancing, face shields, and staggered registration dates are in place to ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

The first registration event took place Tuesday, January 5, but there are other opportunities to register.

Future campus connect events will take place, Thursday, January 7 at the Nicholas County Campus, Monday January 11 at the Lewisburg/Greenbrier Valley Campus, and Thursday, January 14 at the Beaver Campus.

Interested students must pre-register for the campus connect events.