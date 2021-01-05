No. 14 WVU storms back to steal win in Stillwater

(WVVA) - The Mountaineers trailed by 19 points in the second half, but chipped away until their deficit became a lead -- and eventually an 87-84 victory over Oklahoma State.

West Virginia (9-3) got another slow start out of the gate, trailing the home team 45-35 at the break.

The second half deficit nearly swelled to 20, but with key OSU players in foul trouble, WVU took advantage. Miles McBride hit a number of key shots down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 21 points in the final frame.

Derek Culver led the way with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Outstanding Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 25 points before fouling out with less than a minute to play.

Bob Huggins also earned his 300th victory as the head coach at West Virginia.

The gauntlet of Big 12 matchups continues with No. 4 Texas back in Morgantown on Saturday.