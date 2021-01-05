One Good Thing: Theft leads to community giving in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of residents in an impoverished Miami neighborhood are staying fed thanks to the efforts of a woman whose generous acts have sparked widespread giving. Since August, Sherina Jones has been feeding the hungry through free community refrigerators. When word got out that one of the refrigerators was stolen just before Thanksgiving, donations began flooding in. Residents in a neighborhood where people can barely pay their rent came forward to all give a little something that ended up being quite a lot. A former classmate of Jones bought two fridges and a local pastor donated another. Other people contributed enough money that Jones was able to give Christmas presents to 400 families.