Rain transitions over to plain snow showers tonight, drying out for Wednesday

We are still experiencing a rain/snow mix this afternoon across the viewing area, as an upper-level disturbance pushes across our region.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Tazewell County until 10 PM TUESDAY NIGHT. Spots above 3500ft have been seeing occasional snow showers throughout the day Tuesday, which is leading to snowfall accumulations above 2 inches along some of the higher spots.

As we go into the overnight hours, rain will switch over to a plain snow, as colder air wraps into the viewing area. The snow showers overnight will be mainly confined to the western slopes, so not everyone will see precipitation.





Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, which will allow for some snowfall accumulations. A dusting to an inch of snowfall is possible along some of the lower elevations, but areas above 3500 ft could see up to 2 inches of snowfall.

Not a big snow, but be sure to give yourself extra time tonight and Wednesday morning, as there could be a few slick spots.

We will see a few more snow flurries hanging around early Wednesday, but high pressure will allow for gradual clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to climb Wednesday, with highs only making it into the low-mid 30s.

We are tracking another system for Friday, which could bring more wintery weather to some portions of viewing area. Who will have the best chance for that wintery weather Friday. We are tracking it in your full 10-day forecast at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW.