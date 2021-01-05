Rams split conference clash with Columbia International

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Rams grabbed a victory in their first game of the 2021 calendar year, while the men fell in the nightcap.

Corey Mullins and crew opened up a 46-26 lead at halftime and never looked back, cruising 79-64. The team shot nearly 60 percent from the floor on Tuesday night.

Kylie Meadows scored a game-high 28 points for BC, while Nialla Curtis chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The men closed CIU's deficit late, but still came up short, 90-77.

Jermiah Jenkins led Richard Morgan's squad with 23 points. Stanley Christian and Trent Dunn each added 19 points.

Bluefield College returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Tennessee Wesleyan.