Ravens rookie Dobbins belatedly achieves star status in NFL

After a star-studded career at Ohio State, J.K. Dobbins was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens last April and arrived at training camp fourth on the depth chart behind a trio of veteran running backs. Dobbins received only 25 carries in his first six games, including just one attempt in a game against Cincinnati. The rookie stayed the course, and his diligence and patience have paid off. Dobbins has scored in each of his past six games and is now the featured running back for the playoff-bound Ravens, who open on the road Sunday against AFC South champion Tennessee. For Dobbins, everything turned out exactly as planned.