Report on Chesapeake Bay health remains at a D-plus grade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The nation’s largest estuary is still getting a D-plus grade for its overall health. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. While the overall grade for the nation’s largest estuary remained the same from the last report two years ago, this year’s score dropped one point. The group says that’s largely due to ineffective management of the striped bass population. The foundation says efforts must be accelerated to implement practices by 2025 that will reduce pollution enough to restore water quality to local rivers, streams and the bay.