Scattered rain/snow showers throughout Tuesday

Rain/snow is possible during the day today, but will be scattered. Not a bad idea to have the umbrella on standby during the day!

Not everyone will witness precipitation though. This looks to be mainly confined for the western slopes and for the southern region of our viewing area.

As colder air wraps in from the northwest this evening, a switch from rain to plain snow will be seen. Scattered snow showers will continue overnight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active for Tazewell county until 10PM Tuesday. This advisory is mainly out for areas above 3500 feet as higher snow accumulations are possible. 2 plus inches can't be ruled out.

Around the viewing area a trace to one inch is the best case scenario. Areas along the ridgeline and our higher elevations could surpass one inch.

Still not an impressive event overall, but be aware of slick spots forming especially tonight as temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s.

High pressure builds back in during the day tomorrow providing drier conditions. A few snow flurries are possible tomorrow morning, but will wrap up during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be mixed around in the 30s.

Another chance for rain/snow is possible on Friday, but uncertainty is still there mainly in the location of the low pressure system. If closer to our area we could see a better chance for precipitation. If further south our chances decrease. Catch us on air from 5-7AM and at noon!