Seattle musician, podcaster apologizes for ‘bean dad’ story

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle indie rocker and podcaster John Roderick has apologized for a story he told online about making his young daughter spend six hours learning how to use a can opener. The musician, most famously of the band The Long Winters, wrote on Twitter about how the 9-year-old became hungry and frustrated to the point of tears as she tried to open the can of beans. Roderick faced uproar from people who described his actions as emotionally abusive. He said on his website Tuesday he told the story poorly — omitting that his wife was present and that there was a lot of laughter as well — to fit his sarcastic public personality, and that he was sorry it caused readers pain.