Sheriff’s deputy remains in stable condition after shooting

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy remains in stable condition following a shooting that also left two civilians hurt at a Walmart store in Sterling. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized. Two store employees who were wounded have been treated and released. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the store in Dulles Crossing Plaza. Police said that two employees confronted a man who they believed had stolen items. As two deputies responded to take the man into custody, police said the suspect fired multiple rounds. Authorities said the suspect was also wounded. Police said that charges are pending and have not released his name.