The Latest: Polls open for key Senate runoffs in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have begun casting their ballots to determine which party will control the Senate. Polls for the runoffs opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. The results will have huge implications on President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to pass his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic and health care. Democrat Jon Ossoff is facing David Perdue, while Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and trying to become the state’s first Black senator. Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win both races for a 50-50 Senate in which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tiebreaking vote.