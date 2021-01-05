Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48
Broad Run 64, Independence 40
Cape Henry Collegiate 82, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Chancellor 70, Caroline 61
Charles City County High School 57, Franklin 52
Courtland 61, King George 56
Dominion 69, Lightridge 23
East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50
Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32
Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49
Holston 55, Rural Retreat 36
Honaker 37, Hurley 18
J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58
John Champe 64, Battlefield 55
Lee High 49, John Battle 46
Loudoun County 58, Tuscarora 57
Loudoun Valley 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 49
Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44
Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
Patriot 57, Osbourn 41
Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39
Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37
Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63
Union 71, Central – Wise 26
Waynesboro 56, Broadway 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 45, Galax 41
Central – Wise 41, Union 38
Chancellor 71, Caroline 27
Honaker 86, Hurley 25
King George 40, Courtland 28
Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
Marion 58, Richlands 48
Massaponax 68, Riverbend 47
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24
Patriot 77, Osbourn 22
Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26
Virginia High 65, Graham 32
West Potomac 53, Centreville 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/