Tuesday’s Scores

10:30 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48

Broad Run 64, Independence 40

Cape Henry Collegiate 82, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Chancellor 70, Caroline 61

Charles City County High School 57, Franklin 52

Courtland 61, King George 56

Dominion 69, Lightridge 23

East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50

Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32

Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49

Holston 55, Rural Retreat 36

Honaker 37, Hurley 18

J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58

John Champe 64, Battlefield 55

Lee High 49, John Battle 46

Loudoun County 58, Tuscarora 57

Loudoun Valley 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 49

Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44

Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

Patriot 57, Osbourn 41

Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39

Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35

Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37

Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63

Union 71, Central – Wise 26

Waynesboro 56, Broadway 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 45, Galax 41

Central – Wise 41, Union 38

Chancellor 71, Caroline 27

Honaker 86, Hurley 25

King George 40, Courtland 28

Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38

Marion 58, Richlands 48

Massaponax 68, Riverbend 47

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24

Patriot 77, Osbourn 22

Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26

Virginia High 65, Graham 32

West Potomac 53, Centreville 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

