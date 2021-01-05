Voter voices: Georgians weigh in on crucial Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of the Georgia voters casting ballots in a crucial U.S. Senate runoff say they’re ready for the election to be over and weeks of attack ads to end. Thirty-seven-year-old Kari Callaghan of Atlanta used to always vote for Republicans but she says she cast her ballot for Democrats on Tuesday. She says that’s because she believes the GOP has opted for cronyism over conservative values. Fifty-six-year-old Will James of Fulton County said he didn’t like that David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler were backing President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn November’s presidential election. But he says it didn’t affect his vote. He says he’s backing Republicans because he doesn’t want Democrats to have full control of the government.