West Virginia QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall plans to play elsewhere next season. West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Tuesday that Kendall has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database. Kendall came on in relief of Jarret Doege in the second half of the Liberty Bowl to throw two touchdown passes and lead the Mountaineers to a 24-21 victory over Army. Kendall also appeared in a backup role in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. Kendall came to West Virginia from Oklahoma as a graduate transfer a year ago and started the first nine games before Doege finished out the 2019 season.