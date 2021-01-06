AP VoteCast: Competing coalitions define GA Senate races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s Senate runoffs were a clash of two closely matched coalitions, vying for an edge in a one-time Republican stronghold. As votes were tallied Tuesday night, Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had the backing of Black voters, younger voters, people earning less than $50,000 and newcomers to the state. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters in Tuesday’s high-stakes Senate contests. The Republican coalition backing Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue was the mirror opposite: white, older, wealthier and longtime Georgia residents.