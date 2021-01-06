BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Are you in Washington D.C. for the unrest?

Today, January 6th, protesters in Washington D.C. surrounded the Capitol Building after a rally that President Trump attended and eventually breached the building itself.

If you are in our viewing area and have photos, videos or other material of the events unfolding in the United States capital, you can send us the material, if you choose to do so, at news@wvva.com.

If you want to be interviewed, call 304-327-7071.