Asian shares track Wall St rally on hopes for stimulus

Shares have risen in Asia after Wall Street rallied Wednesday on expectations of more stimulus for the economy despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Stocks jumped 2.6% in South Korea and 1.8% in Tokyo. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, giving up much of an earlier rally, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high. Small-company stocks did especially well as investors ploughed money into businesses that would be winners if Democrats can pump even more financial stimulus into the economy after the GOP loses control of Washington. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.