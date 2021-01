BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for citizens age 80 and over.

The vaccinations will be given on January 8, 2021 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Commission Center from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

These vaccines will be available on a first come first serve basis while quantities of the vaccine last.