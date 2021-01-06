Brazil suspends syringe purchase effort as vaccination lags

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says his administration is suspending an effort to buy hundreds of millions of syringes just as the country is preparing to launch nationwide vaccination campaigns against COVID-19. Bolsonaro said on his social media channels Wednesday that prices for syringes have soared, so “The Health Ministry has suspended the purchase until prices return to normal.” Bolsonaro says there are enough needles to handle the first stage of the forthcoming immunization campaign, “because the amount of vaccines at first is not big.” The government posted its tender for 331 million syringes on Dec. 16, but received bids for only 8 million by the deadline.