Skip to Content

Crystal City apartments dedicated to affordable housing

10:57 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The apartment building that serves as the namesake for the Crystal City neighborhood in Virginia where Amazon is building a second quarters has been purchased by an affordable-housing organization. The purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House by the Washington Housing Conservancy was financed through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund. The Washington Post reports that Amazon has announced similar initiative is Washington state and Nashville, where it also has a large presence. Amazon is bringing tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Crystal City, outside the nation’s capital, but critics have noted that the job growth also inflates housing costs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content