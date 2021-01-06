Crystal City apartments dedicated to affordable housing

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The apartment building that serves as the namesake for the Crystal City neighborhood in Virginia where Amazon is building a second quarters has been purchased by an affordable-housing organization. The purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House by the Washington Housing Conservancy was financed through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund. The Washington Post reports that Amazon has announced similar initiative is Washington state and Nashville, where it also has a large presence. Amazon is bringing tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Crystal City, outside the nation’s capital, but critics have noted that the job growth also inflates housing costs.